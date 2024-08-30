StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
