StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Up 25.0 %
Shares of Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.
About Global Cord Blood
