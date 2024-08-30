StockNews.com Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Hold

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

PayPal stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,175,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,331,367. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36,994 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

