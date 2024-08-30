Stratec (ETR:SBS) Shares Up 0.1%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €45.30 ($50.33) and last traded at €44.00 ($48.89). 5,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.95 ($48.83).

Stratec Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.07. The firm has a market cap of $535.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables.

