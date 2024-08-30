Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $132.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $96.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

In related news, Director Viet D. Dinh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.59 per share, for a total transaction of $477,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,711.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $298,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 16.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 450,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,900,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 570.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 47,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

