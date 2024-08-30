Stratis (STRAX) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $25,351.54 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.25 or 0.04265525 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00038942 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

