Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Reaches $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.16 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,671.09 or 0.99943038 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007777 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023847 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.