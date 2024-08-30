Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 858697000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a market cap of £6.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.63.

About Supply@ME Capital

(Get Free Report)

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supply@ME Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply@ME Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.