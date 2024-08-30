Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Vikram Gupta Sells 1,008 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vikram Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Vikram Gupta sold 1,870 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $149,600.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Vikram Gupta sold 257 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $22,140.55.

On Thursday, June 20th, Vikram Gupta sold 259 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $23,310.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Vikram Gupta sold 258 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $24,535.80.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.67. 21,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,736. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.29. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.83 and a 12-month high of $121.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Synaptics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Synaptics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 1,255.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

