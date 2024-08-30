Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Sysco by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sysco by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.72. 375,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,817. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

