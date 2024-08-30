T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $22,134,734.88 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total transaction of $22,134,734.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,828,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 26th, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $200.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.17 and a 200-day moving average of $172.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,962,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $932,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

