T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $22,134,734.88 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total transaction of $22,134,734.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,828,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Raul Marcelo Claure also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 26th, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66.
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56.
T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7 %
T-Mobile US stock opened at $200.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.17 and a 200-day moving average of $172.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.
T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,962,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $932,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.
T-Mobile US Company Profile
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than T-Mobile US
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.