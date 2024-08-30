Tabcorp Holdings Limited (TAH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 on September 19th

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st.

Tabcorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

