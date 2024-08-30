Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third Sells 25,000 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,388,286.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 150,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $1,513,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,321,650.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 40,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $392,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 200,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $1,964,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 262,740 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $2,569,597.20.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.25. 21,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,662. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics



Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

