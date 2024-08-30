TD Cowen Boosts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $28.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RVLV

Revolve Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RVLV opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $24.64.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.