TD Cowen Lowers Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $80.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.65.

Get Elastic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE ESTC traded down $27.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.82. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Elastic has a 12 month low of $59.30 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $639,443.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,805,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,805,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $382,966.46. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 82,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,660,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 2,474.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.