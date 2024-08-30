TD Cowen Lowers Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $80.00

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE ESTC traded down $27.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.82. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Elastic has a 12 month low of $59.30 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $639,443.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,805,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,805,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $382,966.46. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 82,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,660,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 2,474.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.