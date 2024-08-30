TD Cowen Trims Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Target Price to $56.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CLSA increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

TCOM opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

