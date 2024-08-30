TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Up 124.1% in August

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 124.1% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.49. 12,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35. TDK has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.50. TDK had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TDK will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

