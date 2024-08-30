Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Update

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,100 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the July 31st total of 694,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 813,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on VIV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VIV traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $9.21. 746,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,743. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

