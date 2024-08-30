Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after purchasing an additional 774,892 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 549,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 74,913 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

NYSE:TDS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.29%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

