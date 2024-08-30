Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5,297.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 127,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $1,306,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,004 shares of company stock worth $18,060,399. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.60. The company had a trading volume of 584,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,664. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $165.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

