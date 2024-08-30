TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the July 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
TerraVest Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TerraVest Industries stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 894. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $72.00.
About TerraVest Industries
