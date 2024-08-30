TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the July 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TerraVest Industries stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 894. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

About TerraVest Industries

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.