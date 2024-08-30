Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CAO Sells $1,626,480.36 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $211.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.95.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

