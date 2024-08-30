The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Carlyle Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460 in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,631,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 777,863 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 404,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,612 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 129,390 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

