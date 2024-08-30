The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.94. 2,381,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,035,168. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

