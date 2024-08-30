The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,588 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $40,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,356,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after buying an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after buying an additional 898,143 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,592,000 after buying an additional 528,243 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $360.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,000. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $363.15. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.16.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

