The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $3,267,099.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $3,267,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,976,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,578,128.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

JOE stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.27.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 263.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 72,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

