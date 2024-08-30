The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,179 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 47,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,401,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,458,939. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

