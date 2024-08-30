Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0564 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $376.10 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00039296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012877 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,664,671,533 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

