Tobam Acquires 678 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in eBay were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in eBay by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in eBay by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 884 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.81. 1,665,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,257. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.