Tobam Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tobam reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $553.95. The stock had a trading volume of 132,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

