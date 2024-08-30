Tobam Has $177,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Tobam lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,099,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,242,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

FI traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $173.88. 846,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,499. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $174.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.