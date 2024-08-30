Tobam Has $292,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tobam cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after buying an additional 429,936 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,686,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,010,000 after acquiring an additional 168,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,666. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

