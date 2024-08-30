Tobam Has $350,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tobam decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $67.94. 1,330,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

