Tobam Sells 429 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Tobam lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,220.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,231. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

