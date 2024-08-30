Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the July 31st total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance
TOKCF stock remained flat at $28.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $28.46.
About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.