Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells $3,248,587.44 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.16. 1,285,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,641. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $149.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toll Brothers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

