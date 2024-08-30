Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18.46 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $18.46 billion and approximately $264.02 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $5.41 or 0.00009246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,155,136 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,150,632.982448 with 2,534,814,530.1186347 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.42135927 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 540 active market(s) with $318,266,523.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

