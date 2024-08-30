Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,100 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the July 31st total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

TORXF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

