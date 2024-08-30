Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,300 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the July 31st total of 645,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 147.1 days.
Toyota Tsusho Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TYHOF remained flat at $16.11 during midday trading on Thursday. Toyota Tsusho has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $62.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10.
About Toyota Tsusho
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toyota Tsusho
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Tsusho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Tsusho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.