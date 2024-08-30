Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading 4.1% Higher

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.49. 11,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 217,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $298.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at $3,329,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 60.0% during the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 185,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 69,556 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $759,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Recommended Stories

