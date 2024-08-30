TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.82. 501,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,701. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,069. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

