TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares.

TravelSky Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSYHY traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $11.64. 1,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,446. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. TravelSky Technology has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

TravelSky Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

