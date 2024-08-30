Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the July 31st total of 52,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Travelzoo Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 46,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,927. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $148.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. The company had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $137,218.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,821.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,018,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,698,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $137,218.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,821.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,039. 57.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $132,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TZOO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

