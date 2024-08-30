Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.51) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.51) to GBX 910 ($12.00) in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.55) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 940 ($12.40).
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
