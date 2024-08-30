Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.70

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 3260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.
Tree Island Steel Stock Down 2.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.34 million, a PE ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 0.97.
Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of C$57.72 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.398293 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend
Tree Island Steel Company Profile
Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.
