Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1,759.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,805 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,395,000 after acquiring an additional 883,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $307,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after purchasing an additional 101,288 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,527,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Baird R W lowered Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

