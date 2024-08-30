TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.90.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. TTEC has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $255.78 million, a PE ratio of -20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,653,000 after acquiring an additional 160,567 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,180,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 902,159 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 630,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 438,072 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 75,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

