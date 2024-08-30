TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
TTEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.90.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTEC
TTEC Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,653,000 after acquiring an additional 160,567 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,180,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 902,159 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 630,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 438,072 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 75,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TTEC
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.