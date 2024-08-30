U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Update

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 82.8% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USGO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. U.S. GoldMining has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Get U.S. GoldMining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of U.S. GoldMining from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.