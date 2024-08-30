Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.42 and last traded at $72.87. Approximately 1,662,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 18,500,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 117.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 17,030 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,244,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $889,956,000 after buying an additional 1,076,876 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 364,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,502,000 after buying an additional 212,703 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

