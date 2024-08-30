UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $47.00

UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.65.

UDR Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $44.11 on Monday. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 123.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

